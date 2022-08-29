Free haircuts for students in West Allis/West Milwaukee schools

How do you feel after a fresh haircut? Confident, attractive, maybe ready to take on the world. That is the feeling many West Allis and West Milwaukee kids felt on Monday, Aug. 29 at the "Cuts for Kids" event.

Getting that fresh cut for the first day of school is not always accessible for every student.

"Haircuts continue to get more and more expensive and when you accompany that with a new book bag, new shoes, school supplies, it gets really expensive. Some other things are necessary to go to school, then the haircut falls to the back burner," said Bobby Foreman of the West Allis/West Milwaukee Rec Department.

Bobby Foreman

Enter "Cuts for Kids," an event where 150 West Allis/West Milwaukee students got haircuts for free.

"Today is just about sending kids back to school with confidence," Foreman said.

Barbers and stylists like Quintell Robinson with Legacy Cuts Barbershop came in to give back.

"When you look good, you feel good. Giving back is just one way that I know I can do because I use my hands and its something I do every day," Robinson said.

Quintell Robinson

Some were coming in for their very first trip.

Each student left with not only a fresh cut, but a backpack and lunch from Rupena's. The best part is…

"The smile that I see from the smiles face at the end of the day," Robinson said. "To give these kids good, high quality, professional haircuts free of charge is a blessing."

"To see the transformation with a nice new haircut and the smile that comes on their face is pretty cool," Foreman said.