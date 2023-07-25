Expand / Collapse search

Free gun locks in Milwaukee; distributed at 9 locations in city

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - The United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) is standing with the City of Milwaukee Mayor’s Office, the Office of Violence Prevention, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Fire Department to distribute free gun locks across the city.

Gun locks will be distributed at the following UNCOM Locations:

A news release from UNCOM says "of all ages, 321 people are shot daily, with 111 dying and 91 shot unintentionally. 22 children and teens are shot in the United States daily, and among these, 5 die from gun violence and 8 are unintentionally shot from a misused gun stored in a home. Each year, this amounts to almost 8,000 children shot, 1,600 deaths, and almost 3,000 unintentional shots."