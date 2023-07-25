Free gun locks in Milwaukee; distributed at 9 locations in city

article

The United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) is standing with the City of Milwaukee Mayor’s Office, the Office of Violence Prevention, the Milwaukee Police Department, the Milwaukee Fire Department to distribute free gun locks across the city.

Gun locks will be distributed at the following UNCOM Locations:

United Neighborhood Center of Milwaukee (UNCOM) home office – 1609 W. North Avenue Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and as needed. – 1609 W. North Avenue Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and as needed. http://uncom-milw.org

Wednesdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and as needed.

http://uncom-milw.org

City on a Hill – 2224 W. Kilbourn Avenue United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) 1609 W. North Avenue, Ste. 101 Milwaukee, WI 53208 414-978-2000 (Phone) At Health Outreach events the second Saturday of each month. – 2224 W. Kilbourn Avenue United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) 1609 W. North Avenue, Ste. 101 Milwaukee, WI 53208 414-978-2000 (Phone) At Health Outreach events the second Saturday of each month. http://cityonahillmke.org

United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee (UNCOM) 1609 W. North Avenue, Ste. 101 Milwaukee, WI 53208 414-978-2000 (Phone)

At Health Outreach events the second Saturday of each month.

http://cityonahillmke.org

COA Youth and Family Centers – 909 E. Garfield Avenue, 2320 W. Burleigh Street As requested, and at their Food Pantry: Wednesdays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. 909 E. Garfield Avenue, 2320 W. Burleigh Street As requested, and at their Food Pantry: Wednesdays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m. https://www.coa-yfc.org/

As requested, and at their Food Pantry: Wednesdays 3-6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

https://www.coa-yfc.org/

Journey House – 2110 W. Scott Street As requested. 2110 W. Scott Street As requested. http://www.journeyhouse.org/

As requested.

http://www.journeyhouse.org/

Milwaukee Christian Center – 807 S. 14th Street At their food pantry, Monday-Thursday 1-3 p.m. 807 S. 14th Street At their food pantry, Monday-Thursday 1-3 p.m. https://mccwi.org

At their food pantry, Monday-Thursday 1-3 p.m.

https://mccwi.org

Neighborhood House of Milwaukee – 2819 W. Richardson Place, 53208 At their food pantry on Wednesdays 12-2 p.m. and Thursdays 4-6 p.m. plus at daily pickup, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. 2819 W. Richardson Place, 53208 At their food pantry on Wednesdays 12-2 p.m. and Thursdays 4-6 p.m. plus at daily pickup, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 3-7 p.m. https://neighborhoodhousemke.org/

At their food pantry on Wednesdays 12-2 p.m. and Thursdays 4-6 p.m. plus at daily pickup, 7:30-9:30 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.

https://neighborhoodhousemke.org/

Neu-Life Community Development – 2014 W. North Avenue, 53205 As requested. – 2014 W. North Avenue, 53205 As requested. https://www.neu-life.org/

As requested.

https://www.neu-life.org/

Northcott Neighborhood House – 2460 N. 6th Street As requested. 2460 N. 6th Street As requested. https://northcotthouse.org/

As requested.

https://northcotthouse.org/

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center – 5460 N 64th Street, 53218 As requested, and at their Food Pantry: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. 5460 N 64th Street, 53218 As requested, and at their Food Pantry: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. https://www.ssnc-milw.org/

As requested, and at their Food Pantry: Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

https://www.ssnc-milw.org/

A news release from UNCOM says "of all ages, 321 people are shot daily, with 111 dying and 91 shot unintentionally. 22 children and teens are shot in the United States daily, and among these, 5 die from gun violence and 8 are unintentionally shot from a misused gun stored in a home. Each year, this amounts to almost 8,000 children shot, 1,600 deaths, and almost 3,000 unintentional shots."