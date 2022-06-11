Free gas: Milwaukee church helps community fill their tanks

Gas is about as good as gold right now. Instead of $5 a gallon, though, one Milwaukee gas station had it for free Saturday, June 11.

The gas giveaway wasn't something Life Changers Christian Church or the BP Gas Station at 8th and Atkinson had to advertise.

"It was really quick," gas station owner Kai Trimble-Lea said.

People made it there either by word of mouth or luck – surprised to not have to pay the full $5.19.

"Oh, gotta have it," said free gas recipient Zoeeffria Nation. "It means a lot."

"Over $100 to fill this truck up," free gas recipient Keannah Franklin said. "Normally we don’t get a lot of good gestures around here so that’s a good thing. Thank you."

Pastor Jay and his congregation raised $600 to fill the gas tanks of the first 40 cars.

"This is where the need is," he said.

The church also offered community resources for things like food and housing.

"I’ll put it this way: It’s a blessing. Those who are working hard, got to work two, three jobs still to make ends meet. It costs a lot," said gas station employee Hugh Addison.

The giveaway, starting around 2:30 p.m., lasted about 20 minutes.

"Two people did go ahead and add additional funds to it which helped it run a little longer which was really a good thing and a blessing," said Trimble-Lea.

The church's generosity did more than fill gas tanks; it also left drivers with some optimism.

"People were happy, people were ecstatic, people were cheering almost giving people high fives," Trimble-Lea said.

While it couldn't help everyone Saturday, Pastor Jay said Life Changers Christian Church is planning to do a gas giveaway again in the future.