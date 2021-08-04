Expand / Collapse search

Free cream puffs for vaccinations at Wisconsin State Fair clinic

Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Original Wisconsin State Fair cream puff

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Anyone who gets vaccinated against COVID-19 at a clinic at the Wisconsin State Fair will get a free cream puff, Gov. Tony Evers said Wednesday, Aug. 4.

AMI Expeditionary Healthcare will run the free clinic at the fair in West Allis, the governor said. The clinic will offer Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone who gets a shot there will receive a voucher for a free cream puff redeemable at the Cream Puff Pavilion.

The incentive comes as COVID-19 cases are surging across the state, driven largely by the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus that causes the disease.

The fair begins Thursday and is scheduled to run through Aug. 15.

