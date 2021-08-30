Expand / Collapse search

Free breakfast for Marquette University students on 1st day of class

By
Published 
Marquette University
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Free breakfast to start classes at Marquette

College students welcomed back with free food. Marquette University kicked off the first day of classes Monday.

MILWAUKEE - There's no better way to welcome back college students than with free food. Marquette University kicked off the first day of classes Monday, Aug. 30 by handing out breakfast to students. 

"I feel like a fourth-grader on the first day of school again," said Gabe Hernandez, Marquette senior. 

Free Sendik's breakfast and smiles from the Marquette University president and basketball coaches. 

"It's great that we're back in the community this year. The energy and excitement from the students, the whole campus is just alive and it feels so good to be out here passing out breakfast on the first day," said Michael Lovell, Marquette University President. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Head men's basketball coach, Shaka Smart, got to tip off his first day of workouts with his players by starting the day by handing out healthy meals to students.

"Anytime you get a chance to be on campus and be around the kids that make campus so vibrant, especially last year, all around the country campuses not being the same. It's a great thing to be out here," said Shaka Smart, head men's basketball coach. 

Shaka Smart

Shaka Smart

The students are happy to see them, too. 

"It's nice that they're not just this celebrity or picture on campus. They're actually here for us," said Sage Watson, Marquette senior. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Starting the first day off right is the perfect start to a new year. 

"I'm excited to be here and I'm happy everyone came out. It's going to be a good day," said Hernandez. 

MCTS Freeway Flyers resumes with updated schedules
slideshow

MCTS Freeway Flyers resumes with updated schedules

The Milwaukee County Transit System Freeway Flyer routes (Routes 40, 43, 44, 46, 48, 49, 79, & 143) resumed service Monday, Aug. 30.

Paycheck advance apps: The benefits and dangers
slideshow

Paycheck advance apps: The benefits and dangers

They're popular apps, but before you use one for a paycheck advance, the experts have advice to make sure you're not losing money.

12-year-old boy killed allegedly hit with hammer; suspect sought

Police were called to the area of 46th and Glendale on Sunday morning, Aug. 29. The victim, a 12-year-old boy, suffered life-threatening injuries caused by blunt force.