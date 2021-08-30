Free breakfast for Marquette University students on 1st day of class

There's no better way to welcome back college students than with free food. Marquette University kicked off the first day of classes Monday, Aug. 30 by handing out breakfast to students.

"I feel like a fourth-grader on the first day of school again," said Gabe Hernandez, Marquette senior.

Free Sendik's breakfast and smiles from the Marquette University president and basketball coaches.

"It's great that we're back in the community this year. The energy and excitement from the students, the whole campus is just alive and it feels so good to be out here passing out breakfast on the first day," said Michael Lovell, Marquette University President.

Head men's basketball coach, Shaka Smart, got to tip off his first day of workouts with his players by starting the day by handing out healthy meals to students.

"Anytime you get a chance to be on campus and be around the kids that make campus so vibrant, especially last year, all around the country campuses not being the same. It's a great thing to be out here," said Shaka Smart, head men's basketball coach.

The students are happy to see them, too.

"It's nice that they're not just this celebrity or picture on campus. They're actually here for us," said Sage Watson, Marquette senior.

Starting the first day off right is the perfect start to a new year.

"I'm excited to be here and I'm happy everyone came out. It's going to be a good day," said Hernandez.