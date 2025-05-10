The Brief A tactical situation in Fredonia has ended with the suspect being taken into custody. The sheriff's office said a man with weapons, including an automatic rifle, barricaded himself inside a home. The suspect had threatened to "go full auto" and kill anyone who approached, according to the sheriff's office.



A tactical situation, which started late Thursday night in Fredonia, ended with the suspect in custody on Saturday morning, May 10.

The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office said a man with weapons had barricaded himself inside a home and was "extremely dangerous." With the suspect now in custody, the sheriff's office said there is no longer a threat to the public.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Tactical response

Timeline:

According to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, it all started around 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night with reports of multiple gunshots on Fox Glen Road. Deputies monitored the area but didn't hear any gunshots.

Officers in tactical gear at the scene

Contact with suspect

Around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, they were able to reach the suspect over the phone – who acknowledged he was playing loud music and firing weapons. The suspect then said he was going to keep playing music and would shoot anyone who came to his home.

Shortly after that 10:30 p.m. call, deputies heard multiple gunshots coming from the home. Further investigation determined the suspect was firing several guns – including an automatic rifle – in unknown directions, posing a "significant threat" to the community and deputies.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Shelter in place

The sheriff's office advised neighbors to shelter in place, specifically in the basements of their homes, due to the high-powered nature of the suspect's weapons. Law enforcement set up a perimeter, and the Ozaukee County Special Response Team was called in.

"They were trying to tell the guy that he’s under arrest, and I believe what I thought I heard was them giving him his Miranda rights," said resident Susan Miller. "Never ever in my entire life have I ever been in a situation like this before."

Home damaged during tactical response to Fredonia standoff on Friday, May 9

Deescalation efforts

Negotiators tried to engage the suspect and deescalate the situation for several hours, but the sheriff's office said the suspect remained uncooperative and threatened to "go full auto" and kill anyone who approached. He provided further information that he was heavily armed and would use force against officers.

The sheriff's office said the suspect was seen aiming a file toward law enforcement vehicles on multiple occasions.

Law enforcement blocks street during tactical response to Fredonia standoff on Friday, May 9

The Milwaukee County SWAT and Washington County SWAT were called in at around noon on Friday to temporarily relieve the Ozaukee County tactical team. Negotiations with the suspect continued throughout the day, and Ozaukee County SRT took back tactical command around 9 p.m.

Suspect in custody

As of 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, the suspect had continued to threaten to kill officers if they entered his home. A combined law enforcement effort ended "peacefully" after nearly 38 hours, according to the sheriff's office, when the suspect surrendered after the use of "non-lethal tactical resources." That happened shortly before 11 a.m.

Multiple neighbors told FOX6 News that they saw the fire department use hoses to spray water into the house shortly before the suspect came out. The sheriff's office has not specified whether that was the "non-lethal" tactic used to end the situation.

Damage to the front of the house during Fredonia tactical standoff on Saturday, May 10

Court records

Dig deeper:

Court records show a restraining order was filed against the owner of the home in November and dismissed nearly two weeks later. It explained the man had access to assault rifles.

FOX6 News has not confirmed whether that's the same person involved in the tactical situation.

Reaction

What they're saying:

Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office:

"We understand that the duration of the incident raised questions. However, the decision to proceed with a measured approach was made to safeguard all individuals involved, including community members, law enforcement, and the suspect. Rushing into the situation could have resulted in unintended consequences.

"The successful conclusion of this incident was made possible through the collaborative efforts of our law enforcement and fire department partners. Their professionalism and dedication were instrumental in ensuring the safety of our community. Thank you to the following departments:

Washington County Sheriff’s Office SWAT

Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, EOD and Drone Team

Franklin Police Department’s SWAT members

Saukville Police Department

Port Washington Police Department

Wisconsin State Patrol

Fredonia Marshals

Fredonia Fire Department

Port Washington Fire Department

Ozaukee Central Fire Department

Belgium Fire Department

Waubeka Fire Department

Ozaukee County Emergency Management

Ozaukee County Drone Team

"It was a humbling experience to witness our community come together in support of the dedicated men and women who worked tirelessly to bring this incident to a successful resolution. To the many individuals who dropped off refreshments—thank you for your kindness and generosity. A heartfelt thank you to the Fredonia Fire Department for your exceptional care and support as you opened up your home to us. We are also deeply grateful to Casey’s of Fredonia, Miriam’s Bakery, Kwik Trip Saukville, The Pasta Shoppe, and the generous community members for providing meals during this time. Your contributions are a powerful reminder of the strength and compassion that define our community here in Ozaukee County."

Village of Fredonia President Peter Lenz:

"As you are no doubt aware, the difficult events of the past two days have come to a resolution—thankfully, without loss of life or injury to law enforcement or members of our community."

"On behalf of the Village of Fredonia, I want to extend our sincere gratitude to the first responders—both law enforcement and emergency medical personnel—who worked tirelessly to bring this situation to a peaceful conclusion. Their professionalism, dedication, and compassion for both the affected individual and the surrounding neighborhood are deeply appreciated."

"We also extend heartfelt thanks to the residents of the Fox Glen neighborhood. Your patience and cooperation allowed law enforcement to carry out their duties safely and effectively, even in the face of understandable frustration and inconvenience."

"Finally, thank you to all members of our community who offered support—whether to neighbors or to the first responders—during this challenging time. Your willingness to step up and stand together exemplifies the spirit that makes Fredonia such a special place to live. It is in these moments that we are reminded of the strength and kindness that define our village."