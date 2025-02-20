Fredonia police shooting; Kenneth Harter sentenced, 13 years prison

article

The Brief Kenneth Harter was sentenced on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to 13 years in prison. Harter pleaded guilty to four of seven charges against him. This case stemmed from an incident in which police were conducting an internet crimes against children investigation.



A Ozaukee County judge sentenced Kenneth Harter on Wednesday, Feb. 19 to 13 years in prison plus an additional 18 years of extended supervision in connection with an internet crimes against children investigation in June 2023.

Harter pleaded guilty in December to four of seven charges against him. That included battery, first-degree recklessly endangering safety and two counts of possession of child pornography. The other three charges of possession of child pornography were dismissed and read into the court record for the purposes of sentencing.

Case details

What we know:

Harter was shot and wounded by a detective in Fredonia on June 7, 2023 during the execution of a search warrant at Harter's residence.

During the attempted arrest, a struggle ensued, and the man armed himself with an edged weapon, according to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office. He was shot by a detective. Harter was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Ozaukee County police shooting

An Ozaukee County detective was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Ozaukee County deputy who fired his weapon was placed on administrative duty, per policy and procedure.

The investigation was then turned over to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI).