Woman followed through Franklin store, grabbed: police

The Franklin Police Department says a man followed a woman through a grocery store before grabbing her in the parking lot on Monday, June 28.

Police said the incident unfolded between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at a Pick 'n Save near 76th and Rawson.

The suspect followed the woman through the store, later approaching her as she was loading groceries into her car, according to police. The suspect then grabbed her by her wrist, pulled her away from her car and said, "You're coming with me." The woman was able to get free and was not injured. The suspect walked off.

Police described the suspect as a white man, 60-70 years old, 5'8" to 6' tall and around 250 pounds. He was wearing a red polo shirt and khaki shorts. No vehicle description was provided.

This incident was not reported to the police department at the time it occurred. Police are actively investigating.

Anyone involved in such an incident is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department immediately with information.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.