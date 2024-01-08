Franklin tactical situation; Pennsylvania man in custody

article

A 34-year-old man from Pennsylvania was taken into custody Sunday night, Jan. 7, following a tactical situation in Franklin.

According to police, at approximately 10 p.m., Franklin officers responded to a residence on Thorncrest Drive for a 911 call regarding a domestic violence incident.

Upon arrival, a man armed with a handgun ran from the residence, entered a nearby vehicle, and refused to exit.

After several hours of negotiations, the man was taken into custody without further incident.

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office at a later date.