Franklin shots fired at vehicle; 2 men taken into custody

article

The Brief Franklin police are investigating after shots were fired into an occupied vehicle on Thursday night, May 8. Two Franklin men, ages 22 and 24, have been taken into custody. Efforts are underway to locate the vehicle struck by gunfire.



Two Franklin men were arrested on Thursday night, May 8 after firing shots into an occupied vehicle. Efforts are underway to locate the vehicle struck by gunfire.

What we know:

According to police, around 11 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Cascade Drive near 4 Oaks Drive after numerous reports of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they located shell casings in the roadway.

An investigation determined that shots had been fired from an occupied vehicle into another occupied vehicle.

The vehicle fired upon fled the scene and has not been located.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Shortly after Franklin officers arrived at the scene, the offending vehicle was stopped by the Greenfield Police Department. The two occupants, a 22-year-old man and a 24-year-old man, both from Franklin, were taken into custody.

A firearm believed to be used in the incident was recovered from the vehicle.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What's next:

The two occupants were taken to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility and charges of first degree recklessly endangering safety and felon in possession of a firearm will be forwarded to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.