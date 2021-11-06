Franklin police investigate shots fired near 76th and Rawson

The Franklin Police Department is investigating a shots fired incident that unfolded near 76th and Rawson on Friday night, Nov. 5.

Police responded to the area around 10:30 p.m. It was reported that shots were fired at a vehicle in a parking lot.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Upon investigation, police determined there was someone inside the vehicle that was struck by gunfire. That person sustained minor injuries from flying glass associated with the incident and was treated at the hospital. No other people were injured.

The suspect vehicle fled the scene before police arrived. Police said there is no danger to the public as the investigation continues.