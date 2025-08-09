Franklin High School athletic field plans change, irking neighbors

article

The Brief The Franklin School District wants to use money from a $145 million referendum to eliminate wooded areas and add athletic fields and tennis courts. Neighbors who live just east of Franklin High School feel the district misled them. The Franklin School Board plans to hold two meetings on Wednesday night, Aug. 13.



The Franklin School Board will hear an update on how the district plans to spend some of the money from a $145 million referendum that voters approved last November. And those plans have become a bit of a lightning rod.

What they're saying:

Neighbors who live just east of Franklin High School feel the district misled them.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

After the referendum passed, the school district drew up different renderings; an updated plan shows the addition of athletic fields and tennis courts on campus. But to make that happen, the district wants to eliminate wooded areas that block noise and sound from the nearby neighborhood east of the high school along 47th Street.

Homeowners brought their concerns to the city's plan commission on Thursday.

Featured article

"The original referendum approved by voters referenced only the construction of tennis courts. It did not include the development of a practice field in the forested area," said resident Nicole Schlax. "This late-stage addition appears to be an attempt to retroactively justify the removal of mature trees and disruption of protected lands."

What's next:

The Franklin School Board plans to hold two meetings on Wednesday night, Aug. 13. First is the board's annual budget meeting, when they'll vote on spending and deciding on the tax levy increase at 6 p.m.

Immediately after, the board will proceed to its normal meeting. That agenda shows the superintendent will provide the board its fifth update on the "Franklin Forward" plan – the name given to how the district will use the $145 million referendum money.