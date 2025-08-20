Franklin school district referendum; neighbors say they were misled

The Brief Franklin homeowners say they were misled after voting for a referendum that didn’t mention clearing eight acres of woodland for athletic facilities. Neighbors pointed to a 2014 conservation easement meant to protect the land from development. The proposal goes before the city’s Plan Commission this week and could head to the Common Council if approved.



Some Franklin homeowners are feeling blindsided after supporting a referendum to improve athletic facilities at the high school, only to learn new plans would clear eight acres of woodlands near their homes.

What we know:

The wooded area currently serves as a natural buffer for noise, light and privacy. But in updated plans, the Franklin School District proposes removing the trees to build new athletic facilities — a change neighbors say was not part of the original information shared with voters.

In October, the district released renderings of how it would use some of the $145 million from the November referendum. That draft included upgrades such as a new fieldhouse, a street extension and tennis courts — while largely keeping the wooded area intact.

The measure passed with 55% support.

What they're saying:

"I voted yes, because I’m a fan of schools. My son’s gonna be in fourth grade, and he’s eventually gonna go to this high school," nearby homeowner Jason Curtis said. "So, I want this high school to have good stuff."

Fast-forward to June, neighbors learned the updated plan called for the removal of the trees. Some said they were shocked, especially since the land is tied to a 2014 conservation easement between the district and city.

"We just moved into this house, and this was one of the big reasons why we even loved it as much as we did," said a man named Ethan, who lives near the property and spoke to FOX6 off camera. "The board put this conservation easement in place, in perpetuity, specifically to prevent against the development of the area. And they're going back from that."

Curtis said he still supports the district expanding facilities, but wants the plan first presented to voters.

"I think they should just stick with what they originally said they would do and what we voted on," he said. "I mean, minor things are fine. That is not minor."

What's next:

The Franklin School District did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The proposal is scheduled to go before the city’s Plan Commission on Wednesday, and if passed, it would then move on to the Common Council.