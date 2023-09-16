The Rock noise: Franklin residents fed up, festival draws huge crowd

article

A concert in your backyard may sound great in theory, but people living near Franklin's The Rock sports complex said they're sick of the noise.

Neighbors said noise from Saturday's Tacos and Tequila Festival, with a lineup of rap artists including Nelly, was just one example of what needs to change.

"Twista, Mike Jones, Petey Pablo – I’m excited for it," said festival-goer Sylvia Westra.

The same thing that brought lines of people and cars to Franklin Field, though, drove others away.

"There’s so many people that have left the neighborhood just because they know what’s going to happen today," said Dana Gindt, who lives roughly a half-mile from The Rock.

Franklin The Rock Sports Complex

Gindt said it's not just sound from the venue's concerts in her neighborhood, but events like baseball games and fireworks that cover more than 100 days a year.

"Earlier today I could feel the vibrations," she said. "It’s too loud all the time…it fills you with dread and anxiety."

As FOX6 News reported earlier in the week, in response to community noise complaints, Milwaukee County paid $200,000 in taxpayer money for a study that shows ballpark sounds are sometimes too loud and could be heard up to two miles away.

That Milwaukee County study recommended turning speakers toward the crowd and also lowering the volume.

"It is a nice facility, I mean I’m glad people are having fun over there, but we’re just asking for simple fixes," said Gindt. "You can’t just continuously encroach on and inflict harm on people across the property line."

Franklin Field

FOX6 News stood near The Rock's property line during the concert and heard a performer say "make some noise" – exactly what neighbors are trying to avoid.

"It actually impacts our health, and it’s been chronic for five years," Gindt said.

Not everyone said they’re bothered by the noise, but those who are bothered, said they want their concerns heard.

"I come here a lot, and I don't think it's that loud at all," said Randy Voegeli on Wednesday. "I understand their concerns. But I have concerns to it because I come here a lot and I enjoy it. And Franklin doesn't have a downtown."

FOX6 News reached out to ROC Ventures, which owns the complex, several times but did not hear back by Saturday's deadline.