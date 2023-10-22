The Rock noise complaints, haunted house causes latest issue

The city of Franklin said it's making progress on alleviating noise complaints at The Rock, but nearby homeowners said Sunday that they aren't so sure.

In the heart of fall, it's easy to see why Dana Gindt and her neighbors fell in love with their land in Franklin off Hawthorne Lane.

"It was a hidden treasure. It was like living in the park," Gindt said.

But that harmony has changed over the past few years after noise from a new neighbor – The Rock Sports Complex – came in.

"It's annoying. It's disruptive," she said.

The Rock Sports Complex in Franklin and surrounding neighborhood

On Sunday afternoon, without a Milwaukee Milkmen baseball game or a special event, it is quiet and peaceful. While it looks far away, neighbors said when there is a game or a special event at The Rock, they can hear just about everything from their backyard.

"It's just too much. It just doesn't need to be this way," said Gindt.

FOX6 News obtained video that captures the noise from The Rock's haunted house event "The Hill Has Eyes" at 12:15 a.m. Sunday – 15 minutes after closing time.

"They have a permit for a special event. It doesn't say 'You have a permit to cross the property, encroach on these people's lives and harm them,'" Gindt said.

This week, Franklin Mayor John Nelson told the public changes have already begun, such as turning the facility's speakers and a sound monitor assessment to deal with noise complaints.

"We're gonna move forward with more efforts and more accountability with an aggressive timeline," Nelson said.

But in nearby Greendale, resident Joy Draginis-Zingales disagrees: "It's actually gotten louder at my home, and it's going later into the night."

The noise issue is born out of a discrepancy in Franklin's ordinances. Neighborhoods have one decibel limit, while an ordinance established that The Rock sets its own limit – which is much higher.

FOX6 News asked ROC Vetnrues, the company that owns The Rock, for a statement Sunday but did not hear immediately hear back.