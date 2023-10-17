Noise levels at The Rock; mayor cites progress, neighbors frustrated

Progress in Franklin. Neighbors have complained for years about noise levels at The Rock Sports Complex. Now, the city is involved.

Two weeks ago, Franklin Mayor John Nelson unveiled his noise place in a memorandum of understanding with ROC Ventures. Right now, it is not binding. The council did not vote on it again Tuesday evening, Oct. 17.

But some of the changes it spells out are already happening to manage the noise levels.

The Rock Sports Complex, Franklin

FOX6 News drove over to the complex Tuesday where we saw the speakers at Franklin Field turned in toward the seating bowl.

At Tuesday night's Common Council meeting, Mayor Nelson said he went to The Rock to look at existing sound meters. The city plans to take those over – and put that data on its website. Nelson said the acoustic fence discussed on the west side of the property is a challenge because of a methane pipe running beneath that land. Nelson calls the changes a start – while neighbors remain frustrated.

"We're not the problem. We were here, and we will continue to be here. We're not going away until it's resolved," said one neighbor.

"[Zimmernan] got those things done right away with the things that we talked about. We're going to move forward with more efforts and more accountability with an aggressive timeline," Nelson said.

This entire situation boils down to a difference in city ordinance. Franklin's noise limit for neighborhoods is between 45 and 50 decibels at the property line. The Rock has a limit of 79 decibels as set in the ordinance establishing its special district.