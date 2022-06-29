Franklin police pursuit, Illinois man taken into custody

A 22-year-old Illinois man was arrested Wednesday morning, June 29 following a police pursuit in Franklin.

At approximately 2:03 a.m., the Franklin Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the area of South 27th Street and West Acre Avenue for speeding and a registration violation.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle fled from officers at a high rate of speed and a pursuit ensued.

A tire deflation device was successfully deployed on the suspect vehicle in the area of 35th Street and Drexel Avenue and the vehicle was pursued to the northbound on-ramp of I-94 at West Drexel Avenue.

The suspect fled from the vehicle and a short foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was taken into custody without further incident.

The suspect vehicle came to final rest in an embankment approximately 100 feet east of the interstate on-ramp.

The suspect, a 22-year-old Illinois man, faces charges of Fleeing/Eluding an Officer, Recklessly Endangering Safety, and Resisting an Officer.

This incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office on a future date and time.