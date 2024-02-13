Franklin police, 27th and Drexel; search warrant executed

article

The Franklin Police Department assisted the West Bend Police Department with serving a residential search warrant near 27th and Drexel early Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Officials executed that search around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday.

FOX6 News reached out to West Bend police about this situation. They indicated the warrant was connected the robbery of a business on S. Main Street in West Bend on Saturday, Feb. 10. In that incident, detectives arrested a 50-year-old Campbellsport man. It is unclear how the West Bend robbery is associated with the Franklin incident.

27th and Drexel police presence for execution of search warrant

Officials said nobody was hurt in the execution of Tuesday's search warrant.

West Bend officials say the Campbellsport man was placed in the Washington County Jail. An armed robbery charge will be reviewed by the Washington County District Attorney's Office.