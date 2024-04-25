Franklin police issue warning about vehicle break-ins: 'targeting parking lots'
FRANKLIN, Wis. - Franklin police are warning residents that vehicle break-ins are on the rise.
Police say thieves are targeting parking lots at parks, golf courses, and other places they know people will be leaving their vehicles unattended.
"DO NOT leave your phone, purse, wallet, check books, or other items of value visible in your car. Put them in the trunk or leave them at home if possible," said Franklin police in a Facebook post.