Franklin police: Handguns stolen from vehicles; 'avoidable incidents'

article

The Franklin Police Department is warning residents after receiving two separate reports of handguns being stolen from vehicles over the weekend.

"The Franklin Police Department is diligent in our patrols of your neighborhoods, but we need the assistance of our community to prevent firearms from falling into the hands of criminals. These are avoidable incidents but have happened time and time again in our city. We are asking you to please lock your vehicles when not in use and DO NOT leave firearms in your vehicles, locked or unlocked," Franklin police said on Facebook.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.