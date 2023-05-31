Franklin police; driver flees, 2 passengers jump from car, get hurt

article

Franklin police say two people were hurt, and a third person is on the run after a suspicious activity call Tuesday night, May 30.

Officials say around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a suspicious activity call involving a car near 92nd and W. Drexel Avenue.

When they arrived on the scene, the officers identified two passengers in the car and attempted to identify the female driver. The driver fled in the car and two passengers jumped from the car sustaining injuries. The car then crashed into a tree in a nearby neighborhood, and the driver ran from the crash.

Franklin suspicious activity call leads to crash

The driver was identified through investigation, but not located on scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The car was towed from the scene.