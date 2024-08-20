Franklin police chase of stolen car ends with crash at 76th and Rawson

article

A Franklin police chase on Monday evening, Aug. 19 ended with a collision at 76th and Rawson – and three people hurt, including the driver who was being pursued.

Officials say around 8:15 p.m. Monday, an officer pursued a car for reckless driving near 31st and Rawson. The police chase lasted 2.7 miles and reached excessive and unsafe speeds, officials said.

As the car being pursued approached 76th and Rawson, the driver disregarded a red traffic signal – and struck an SUV. The SUV rolled over. The car being chased struck a power pole.

Crash at 76th and Rawson, Franklin

The driver of the car being chased was identified as an 18-year-old West Allis man. He was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

A passenger in the fleeing vehicle, a 17-year-old Milwaukee juvenile – and the driver of the struck vehicle, a 19-year-old Franklin man, were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

The investigation revealed the fleeing vehicle had been stolen out of Milwaukee.

Crash at 76th and Rawson, Franklin

This incident will be reviewed by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.