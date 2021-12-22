Franklin police: 3 car thefts in 3 days

article

The Franklin Police Department reminds residents to take precautions after three cars were stolen in three days, the department said Wednesday, Dec. 22.

In each theft case, police said, the cars had the keys left inside overnight.

The police department reminds residents not to leave keys in unlocked vehicles at any time, to not leave vehicles unlocked and to not leave valuables inside vehicles.

Thieves are aware that some residents do one or more of those things, according to police. Anyone who sees anything suspicious is encouraged to call police dispatch.