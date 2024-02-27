Franklin phone scam; police warn to be careful

article

The Franklin Police Department is warning the public after it recently received complaints about a phone scam.

In the scam, police said, a scammer identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer, using actual staff names.

The scammers request a call back to a phone number not associated with the Franklin Police Department.

If you receive a similar call, please contact the Franklin dispatch center at 414-425-2522 to report and verify if these calls are legitimate. DO NOT offer any personal or financial information over the phone, Franklin police say.