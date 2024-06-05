Franklin man sentenced in DJ girlfriend's killing in Colombia

It was January 2023 when police arrested Franklin native John Poulos at an airport in Panama.

Prosecutors say he'd planned his getaway after suffocating his girlfriend to death, though he said he didn't do it.

Inside a Colombian courtroom, Poulos blamed drug use and a sex act gone wrong for the death of his girlfriend, 21-year-old Valentina Trespalacios.

Prosecutors say on Jan. 22, 2023, he hit and strangled her to death inside their Airbnb before stuffing her body into a suitcase. Security cameras show Poulos take the suitcase downstairs and load it into the back of his rental car.

The suitcase – and Trespalacious' body – were found near a dumpster about 45 minutes away.

Police arrested Poulos before extraditing him back to Colombia.

Richard Emblin covered the case for Colombia’s The City Paper Bogotá. He said 37-year-old Poulos did confess to one thing.

"This case has really been John Poulos's word against all the evidence," Emblin said. "He admitted that it was the worst mistake of his life to have, let's say, left the apartment with valentina's body in the suitcase."

Tuesday, the judge found Poulos guilty of "femicide," the murder of a woman because of her gender, and of concealing evidence. He sentenced Poulos to 42 years and eight months in prison.

This was lower than the prosecution’s request.

"It was evident that the sentencing was going to be swift, harsh and unforgiving," Emblin said.

Poulos is being held in a maximum security prison in Bogotá.

Last year, Poulos' ex-wife said she was "unaware" of the double life he was living.

Colombia's justice system does not include jury trials. All evidence is presented for a judge to decide. The defense had argued it was a homicide, not femicide, in asking for a lower sentence.

They are expected to appeal the sentence.