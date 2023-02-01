Franklin man murdered DJ girlfriend in Colombia, stuffed body in suitcase: prosecutors

A Franklin man is accused of killing his girlfriend, a popular DJ in Colombia, and stuffing her body inside a suitcase before trying to flee the country.

The body of Valentina Trespalacios, 23, was found in a blue suitcase wrapped with tape and thrown into a dumpster last week near an airport in Colombia’s capital city of Bogota, the New York Post reported .

It was determined Trespalacios, who was a popular DJ with 16,000 followers on Instagram, was killed by "mechanical asphyxia" or "strangulation."

John Nelson Poulos, the 35-year-old boyfriend of Trespalacios who had met her on a dating app last year, left Colombia for Panama days before her body turned up. He was arrested Jan. 24 as he was about to board a flight to Montenegro, a country that does not have an extradition agreement with Colombia or the United States .

Poulos, who is said to be married with three kids, reportedly told police he was fleeing the country to escape from a drug cartel and says the cartel is responsible or the death of Trespalacios.

In his mugshot, a visible scratch can be seen on Polulos' face, and El Pais reported that Trespalacios' family said he was "jealous and controlling" and hired a private investigator to track her movements last year.

Poulos has been charged with aggravated femicide .

"He was the one who hurt my daughter, and he doesn't deserve to be around like if nothing happened. I want justice done," Laura Hidalgo, Trespalacios' mother, said, according to Daily Mail.

"It is not fair that a foreigner comes to excite a Colombian girl and ends up like this. I hope this case does not go unpunished. He was the last person to see her alive, and he didn't have to hurt her."

