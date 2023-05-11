Expand / Collapse search

Franklin Lions Legend Park vandalism; police seek help from public

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 11:07AM
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Franklin Police Department is aware of vandalism taking place in the restrooms at Lions Legend Park.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that vandals are repeatedly damaging the soap dispensers in both the men's and women's restrooms.

Police are now asking the public for help to identify the person or people responsible for the damage. 