Franklin Lions Legend Park vandalism; police seek help from public
article
FRANKLIN, Wis. - The Franklin Police Department is aware of vandalism taking place in the restrooms at Lions Legend Park.
Officials noted in a Facebook post that vandals are repeatedly damaging the soap dispensers in both the men's and women's restrooms.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Police are now asking the public for help to identify the person or people responsible for the damage.