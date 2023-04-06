Franklin Lioness Lions Club's trailer stolen, nonprofit 'devastated'

The Franklin Lioness Lions Club spends its time giving back to Franklin. After someone stole a trailer from the nonprofit, its members are asking for help in return.

"We’ve been devastated," said Terri Fischbach, the club's president.

Eighteen women make up the Franklin Lioness Lions Club. The organization has served the community for 43 years, but giving back has been difficult since the trailer was stolen.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Trailer stolen from Franklin Lioness Lions Club

"Who did this? Why would they do this? Why would they take away from a civic organization that gives over $10,000 back to the community every year?" Fischbach said.

Franklin police said the trailer was stolen from a lot just off Ryan Road last week. Inside the trailer was everything the Lioness Lions Club needed to operate.

Lot off Ryan Road where Franklin Lioness Lions Club trailer was stolen

"Valued items from 1979, awards, our banner, we lost all kinds of wood boards for our St. Martin’s Labor Day Fair," said Fischbach.

The trailer may have belonged to the club, but Fischbach said it's the community that will be impacted the most: "The food banks, the scholarship fund, the disabled children that go to Lion's Camp."

Police said they checked video from the area, but haven't had any luck tracking it down. Club members said it's not about the trailer itself; they want the memorabilia back.

"These are our things. They mean something to us. We need these items so that we can serve the community," said club member Helen Kacmarynski.

The organization plans to continue to give back to Franklin as best it can, hoping whoever took the trailer will do the same.