Franklin large police presence; crews respond to home

The Brief Police are on the scene of an incident in Franklin, near Drake Lane and Mission Hills. FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.



Several first responders are on the scene of an incident in Franklin on Tuesday evening, Feb. 25.

What we know:

The call came in around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday near Drake Lane and Mission Hills – near St. Martins Rd.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers have a home on Drake Lane blocked off with crime scene tape.

Scene near Drake and Mission Hills in Franklin

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has not responded.

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.