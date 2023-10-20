Franklin, Kenosha Bradford football game played without fans

article

Franklin High School barred spectators from attending Friday night's varsity football playoff game against Kenosha's Bradford High School.

In a statement issued around 5:30 p.m., Franklin High School said the decision was made "due to an ongoing investigation involving a player from Kenosha Bradford." However, Bradford High School told FOX6 News that no student is under investigation.

Franklin High School's statement went on to say it made the decision "out of an abundance of caution." FOX6 News found a heavy police presence at the field during the game – officers seen at every entrance. Only players, coaches and other approved school personnel were allowed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 News followed up with Franklin school leaders but did not immediately hear back.