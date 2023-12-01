Gift card tampering, Franklin police warn public

Franklin police are warning the public after a local retailer reported someone tampered with gift cards.

According to police, whoever is behind the crime tampered with the gift cards to obtain the numbers on them. The gift card's packaging is then replaced, and the gift cards are put back on the shelves in hopes someone will load money onto them.

The victims will likely not know their gift card was affected until someone tries to use it, police said.

If you have bought or plan to buy a gift card, police urge you to thoroughly inspect prepackaged gift cards for any signs of tampering. If you believe a gift card may have been compromised, police say to report it to the store.