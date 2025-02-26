Franklin fatal shooting; man, woman in their 60s found deceased

The Brief Franklin investigators are seeking answers after a man and woman were found dead in their home on W. Drake Lane. The discovery of the bodies came on Tuesday evening, Feb. 25. Officials have not indicated how the shooting happened or revealed the identities of the victims.



An investigation unfolds in Franklin after police found two people dead inside a home with gunshot wounds.

Case details

What we know:

Franklin investigators say there is no threat to the public, but they are sharing little more than that at this time.

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening, Feb. 25. On Wednesday, a board was seen on the front door of the home on W. Drake Lane where this incident happened.

Officials say police and firefighters responded to the residence around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. This, after receiving a report from a person who was inside the home.

Police found a 66-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

FOX6 News has been asking police for answers on who spotted the victims and what could have led to the gunfire.

Neighbor observations

What they're saying:

Neighbors tell FOX6 News they believe the two dead are husband and wife – a couple which has lived in the home for around 30 years.

"We were just making supper. All of a sudden you saw the lights flashing outside," said Rick Kriehn, neighbor. "They were always a nice couple. They did stuff together. We'd see them riding their bikes in the summer together. Don't know what happened."

"We saw the flashing lights. Looked out and thought, ‘Oh, somebody got medical.’ Then we saw the tape and knew, 'OK it's something else,'" said Barb Kriehn, neighbor. "They were nice people."

Neighbors did not mention hearing the sound of gunfire on Tuesday.

What's next:

FOX6 News has calls out to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office to confirm the identities of the two victims.