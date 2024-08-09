Expand / Collapse search

Franklin crash near 51st and Drexel; Appleton man taken into custody

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 9, 2024 6:29am CDT
FRANKLIN, Wis. - A 41-year-old man from Appleton was taken into custody on Thursday, Aug. 8 following a single-vehicle crash in Franklin.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the area of 51st and Drexel. 

The man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital for minor injuries. 

Charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.