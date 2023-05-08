Franklin crash; driver arrested for OWI, 3 vehicles involved

article

A 34-year-old woman was taken into custody after driving intoxicated and crashing her car at South Lovers Lane and West Rawson in Franklin on Monday, May 8.

Police said the crash happened around 1 p.m. The driver was driving northbound and crossed the center grass median, hitting an oncoming vehicle. Three vehicles were involved in the crash. The driver who was arrested was taken into custody for driving under the influence with a passenger under 16.

Franklin crash, Lovers Lane and Rawson

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News