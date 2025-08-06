article

The Brief A Franklin resident's car was recently vandalized – with cheese and ranch dressing. The prank left the owner with a couple hundred dollars worth of damage. Franklin police said they are aware of and investigating the incidents.



You walk out to your car and find it covered…in cheese and ranch dressing. Yes, it's a prank, but a Franklin woman said she's not laughing now that she's left with costly damage.

What they're saying:

A Franklin mom said she's lived near 29th and Ryan for eight years and had never seen what she recently found. She did not want to speak on camera, but she has a message for parents as neighbors discuss a prank that went too far.

"That is just uncalled for," said neighbor Rachel Flores. "Waste of time and money, and kids just need to find better hobbies."

Dozens of cheese slices were stuck to a Buick. The next day, more slices were discovered – this time with a side of ranch dressing. Surveillance video shows a person knocking on the door, once at 10 p.m. and the next night at 11 p.m.

Surveillance from night of food vandalism in Franklin

"Toilet-papering houses or eggs on cars, I’ve seen that – but not cheese and ranch," said neighbor Kathy Vance.

Dig deeper:

Family members posted on a community Facebook group, saying the prank is no longer just frustrating – it's costly.

The car owner's mother said the cleanup is costing her a couple hundred dollars, and she might need to get the hood of the car replaced or buffed.

"For cheese? That’s just crazy," said Flores. "Just cheese – why would they use cheese?"

"It is too bad that kids don’t think that, yeah, it is going to cost them a couple hundred dollars to clean this up," Vance said. "Know where your kids are, and know what they are up to."

What you can do:

Franklin police said they are aware of and investigating the incidents while looking for whoever is responsible. Whoever it is could be fined for trespassing and damage to property.