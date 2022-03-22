Foxconn financial obligations paid, Mount Pleasant property value $500M+

For the first time in nearly three years, we're getting a Foxconn update from Racine County officials.

Foxconn abandoned plans to invest $10 billion dollars into an LCD plant that promised 13,000 jobs, but Racine County officials say not all has been lost at the site.

In a presentation Tuesday night, March 22, officials said the property value of the area now tops $500 million and Foxconn employs about 800 people in the area.

Officials added currently, the company is building computer servers on the site and has paid all of their financial obligations to date.

Angry residents opposed to the project were not allowed to speak Tuesday night but could submit questions.