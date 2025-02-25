FOX6, UScellular, Summerfest partnership announced for 2025 Big Gig

The Brief FOX6 will be the TV sponsor of the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest in 2025. You’ll once again see FOX6 on-site, in and around the UScellular Connection Stage area. We'll have live broadcasts, reporter stories, meet-and-greets with your favorite FOX6 on-air personalities and more.



FOX6 is excited to be the TV sponsor of the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest in 2025.

Get to the UScellular Connection Stage

What we know:

You’ll find some of the biggest names in music, spanning multiple genres, playing the UScellular Connection Stage. For the second year in a row, you’ll once again see FOX6 on-site, in and around the UScellular Connection Stage area, as we bring you the sights and sounds of the Big Gig. FOX6 will be on the grounds with live broadcasts, reporter stories, meet-and-greets with your favorite FOX6 on-air personalities and more.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related article

Stay tuned to FOX6 for the latest on UScellular Connection Stage performances and activities, FOX6 personality appearances, and all the Summerfest notes and news.

Learn even more

What you can do: