Expand / Collapse search

FOX6, UScellular, Summerfest partnership announced for 2025 Big Gig

By
Updated  February 25, 2025 7:51am CST
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee

FOX6, UScellular, Summerfest partnership

FOX6 is excited to be the TV sponsor of the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest in 2025.

The Brief

    • FOX6 will be the TV sponsor of the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest in 2025.
    • You’ll once again see FOX6 on-site, in and around the UScellular Connection Stage area.
    • We'll have live broadcasts, reporter stories, meet-and-greets with your favorite FOX6 on-air personalities and more.

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 is excited to be the TV sponsor of the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest in 2025. 

Get to the UScellular Connection Stage

What we know:

You’ll find some of the biggest names in music, spanning multiple genres, playing the UScellular Connection Stage. For the second year in a row, you’ll once again see FOX6 on-site, in and around the UScellular Connection Stage area, as we bring you the sights and sounds of the Big Gig. FOX6 will be on the grounds with live broadcasts, reporter stories, meet-and-greets with your favorite FOX6 on-air personalities and more.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Related

Summerfest 2025: US Mode Lounge experience at UScellular Connection Stage
article

Summerfest 2025: US Mode Lounge experience at UScellular Connection Stage

Summerfest and UScellular unveiled plans on Tuesday, Feb. 25 to bring back its US Mode Lounge experience, located at the UScellular Connection Stage.

Stay tuned to FOX6 for the latest on UScellular Connection Stage performances and activities, FOX6 personality appearances, and all the Summerfest notes and news.

Learn even more

What you can do:

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee World Festival Inc. and Summerfest. 

SummerfestMilwaukeeNews