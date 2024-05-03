FOX6, UScellular, Summerfest new partnership announced

FOX6 is excited to be the TV sponsor of the UScellular Connection Stage at Summerfest in 2024.

You’ll find some of the biggest names in music, spanning multiple genres, playing the UScellular Connection Stage. This year, you’ll also see FOX6 on-site, in and around the UScellular Connection Stage area, as we bring you the sights and sounds of the Big Gig. FOX6 will be on the grounds with live broadcasts, reporter stories, meet-and-greets with your favorite FOX6 on-air personalities and more.

Stay tuned to FOX6 for the latest on UScellular Connection Stage performances and activities, FOX6 personality appearances, and all the Summerfest notes and news.

