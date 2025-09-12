FOX6 News receives 11 Emmy nominations for 2024-2025 season
MILWAUKEE - The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released on Friday, Sept. 12 its list of nominations for the 2024-2025 Emmy Awards season -- and FOX6 News received 11 nominations.
The nominations and their categories are as follows:
Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports
- Dogs of Science
- Bryan Polcyn, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith, Jeff Frings, Tim Primeau
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Crime/Justice
- A Date with Death: The Sade Robinson Story
- Bria Jones, Sara Smith, Dave Michuda, Collin Schemenauer, Jeff Frings, Hector Godinez, Tim Primeau
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Arts/Entertainment
- Against the Grain
- Carl Deffenbaugh, Tanner Hemker, Sara Smith
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Health/Medical
- Forever Lost
- Bryan Polcyn, Tim Primeau, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Weather/Environment/Science
- Water Wars
- Bryan Polcyn, Tanner Hemker, Tim Primeau, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Education/Schools
- Mrs. Werner and her Purple Trombone
- Carl Deffenbaugh, Mike Psuik, Sara Smith, Dave Michuda
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Nostalgia/Historical
- Rebirth of The Turf
- Carl Deffenbaugh, Tanner Hemker, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith
Outstanding Achievement for Sports News
- INDYCAR Ignited
- Donovan Long, Tanner Hemker, Dave Michuda
Outstanding Achievement for Talent: Reporter – Features/Human Interest
- Carl Deffenbaugh – Composite
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – News
- Carl Deffenbaugh - Composite
- Bryan Polcyn - Composite
The awards ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 1 in Chicago.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.