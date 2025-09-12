FOX6 News receives 11 Emmy nominations for 2024-2025 season

article

The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released on Friday, Sept. 12 its list of nominations for the 2024-2025 Emmy Awards season -- and FOX6 News received 11 nominations.

The nominations and their categories are as follows:

Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

Dogs of Science

Bryan Polcyn, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith, Jeff Frings, Tim Primeau

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Crime/Justice

A Date with Death: The Sade Robinson Story

Bria Jones, Sara Smith, Dave Michuda, Collin Schemenauer, Jeff Frings, Hector Godinez, Tim Primeau

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Arts/Entertainment

Against the Grain

Carl Deffenbaugh, Tanner Hemker, Sara Smith

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Health/Medical

Forever Lost

Bryan Polcyn, Tim Primeau, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Weather/Environment/Science

Water Wars

Bryan Polcyn, Tanner Hemker, Tim Primeau, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Education/Schools

Mrs. Werner and her Purple Trombone

Carl Deffenbaugh, Mike Psuik, Sara Smith, Dave Michuda

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Nostalgia/Historical

Rebirth of The Turf

Carl Deffenbaugh, Tanner Hemker, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith

Outstanding Achievement for Sports News

INDYCAR Ignited

Donovan Long, Tanner Hemker, Dave Michuda

Outstanding Achievement for Talent: Reporter – Features/Human Interest

Carl Deffenbaugh – Composite

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – News

Carl Deffenbaugh - Composite

Bryan Polcyn - Composite

The awards ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 1 in Chicago.