Expand / Collapse search

FOX6 News receives 11 Emmy nominations for 2024-2025 season

By
Published  September 12, 2025 5:51pm CDT
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MILWAUKEE - The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences released on Friday, Sept. 12 its list of nominations for the 2024-2025 Emmy Awards season -- and FOX6 News received 11 nominations.

The nominations and their categories are as follows: 

Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

  • Dogs of Science
  • Bryan Polcyn, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith, Jeff Frings, Tim Primeau

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Crime/Justice

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Arts/Entertainment

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Health/Medical

  • Forever Lost
  • Bryan Polcyn, Tim Primeau, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Weather/Environment/Science

  • Water Wars
  • Bryan Polcyn, Tanner Hemker, Tim Primeau, Dave Michuda, Sara Smith

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Education/Schools

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Nostalgia/Historical

Outstanding Achievement for Sports News

Outstanding Achievement for Talent: Reporter – Features/Human Interest

  • Carl Deffenbaugh – Composite

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – News

  • Carl Deffenbaugh - Composite
  • Bryan Polcyn - Composite

The awards ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 1 in Chicago.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

MilwaukeeNews