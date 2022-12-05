FOX6 News earns Emmy Awards; investigative and on-camera talent
MILWAUKEE - The 64th Annual Chicago/Midwest Emmy Awards ceremony took place over the weekend – and FOX6 News is proud to announce the station earned three of the coveted awards.
The Emmy awards were earned for the following categories.
- Outstanding Achievement for Crime News - Single Shift/No Production Time Limit That Man Ain't Did Nothin': Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Stephen Davis, David Michuda, Sara Smith, Producers.
- Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports Runaway Relationship: Amanda St. Hilaire, Producer; Hsing-Han Chen, Stephen Davis, Jeffrey Frings, Matthew List, David Michuda, Eduard Poser, Timothy Primeau, Sara Smith, Producers.
- Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent - News Anchor Mary Stoker Smith: Composite.
Congrats to our team members for their accomplishments!
