FOX6 News receives 11 Emmy nominations

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
FOX6 News Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on has released its list of Emmy nominations for 2022-2023 Emmy season -- and FOX6 News has received 11 nominations.

The nominations and their categories are as follows: 

Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

  • Danger by the Dollar: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Jeffrey Frings, Jared Harrington, Michael Leach, Timothy Primeau, Photojournalists; Sara Smith, Producer; David Michuda, Editor.

Outstanding Achievement for Daily News Report - Single Shift

Outstanding Achievement for Crime News - Single Shift/No Production Time Limit

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Health/Medical News

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education/Schools News

  • From Students to Icons: Aaron Maybin, Reporter; Jeffrey Frings, David Michuda, Sara Smith, Amanda St. Hilaire, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education/Schools News

  • Pointing Fingers: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Sean Chen, Jeffrey Frings, Photographer; Sara Smith, Producer; David Michuda, Editor.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Human Interest News

  • Vietnam Wall of Faces: Carl Deffenbaugh, Producer; Timothy Primeau, Photojournalist; David Michuda, Editor; Sara Smith, Producer.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News

  • A Stranger's Gift: Carl Deffenbaugh, Producer; David Michuda, Editor; Sara Smith, Producer; Justin DuBois, Matthew List, Photojournalists.

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Daily News Reporter

  • Aaron Maybin: Composite. WITI

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter

  • Bryan Polcyn: Composite. WITI

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – News

  • Carl Deffenbaugh: Composite. WITI

Read through a complete list of the nominations.

The awards ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 11 in Chicago.