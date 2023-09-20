FOX6 News receives 11 Emmy nominations

article

The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on has released its list of Emmy nominations for 2022-2023 Emmy season -- and FOX6 News has received 11 nominations.

The nominations and their categories are as follows:

Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports

Danger by the Dollar: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Jeffrey Frings, Jared Harrington, Michael Leach, Timothy Primeau, Photojournalists; Sara Smith, Producer; David Michuda, Editor. Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Jeffrey Frings, Jared Harrington, Michael Leach, Timothy Primeau, Photojournalists; Sara Smith, Producer; David Michuda, Editor.

Outstanding Achievement for Daily News Report - Single Shift

Outstanding Achievement for Crime News - Single Shift/No Production Time Limit

Forever Changed: A Deputy's Uncertain Road to Recovery: Ashley Sears, Reporter; Eric Litsheim, Producer. Ashley Sears, Reporter; Eric Litsheim, Producer.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Health/Medical News

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education/Schools News

From Students to Icons : Aaron Maybin, Reporter; Jeffrey Frings, David Michuda, Sara Smith, Amanda St. Hilaire, Producers.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education/Schools News

Pointing Fingers : Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Sean Chen, Jeffrey Frings, Photographer; Sara Smith, Producer; David Michuda, Editor.

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Human Interest News

Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News

A Stranger's Gift : Carl Deffenbaugh, Producer; David Michuda, Editor; Sara Smith, Producer; Justin DuBois, Matthew List, Photojournalists.

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Daily News Reporter

Aaron Maybin: Composite. WITI

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter

Bryan Polcyn: Composite. WITI

Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – News

Carl Deffenbaugh: Composite. WITI

Read through a complete list of the nominations.

The awards ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 11 in Chicago.