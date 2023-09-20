FOX6 News receives 11 Emmy nominations
MILWAUKEE - The Chicago/Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences on has released its list of Emmy nominations for 2022-2023 Emmy season -- and FOX6 News has received 11 nominations.
The nominations and their categories are as follows:
Outstanding Achievement for Investigative Multiple Reports
- Danger by the Dollar: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Jeffrey Frings, Jared Harrington, Michael Leach, Timothy Primeau, Photojournalists; Sara Smith, Producer; David Michuda, Editor.
Outstanding Achievement for Daily News Report - Single Shift
- Exclusive Interview with the Mother of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attacker: Mary Stoker Smith, Anchor.
Outstanding Achievement for Crime News - Single Shift/No Production Time Limit
- Forever Changed: A Deputy's Uncertain Road to Recovery: Ashley Sears, Reporter; Eric Litsheim, Producer.
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Health/Medical News
- Journey of Hope and Healing: Carl Deffenbaugh, Reporter; Eduard Poser, Photojournalist; David Michuda, Editor; Sara Smith, Producer
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education/Schools News
- From Students to Icons: Aaron Maybin, Reporter; Jeffrey Frings, David Michuda, Sara Smith, Amanda St. Hilaire, Producers.
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Education/Schools News
- Pointing Fingers: Bryan Polcyn, Reporter; Sean Chen, Jeffrey Frings, Photographer; Sara Smith, Producer; David Michuda, Editor.
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering – Human Interest News
- Vietnam Wall of Faces: Carl Deffenbaugh, Producer; Timothy Primeau, Photojournalist; David Michuda, Editor; Sara Smith, Producer.
Outstanding Achievement for News Gathering - Diversity/Equity/Inclusion News
- A Stranger's Gift: Carl Deffenbaugh, Producer; David Michuda, Editor; Sara Smith, Producer; Justin DuBois, Matthew List, Photojournalists.
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Daily News Reporter
- Aaron Maybin: Composite. WITI
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for On-Camera Talent – Investigative Reporter
- Bryan Polcyn: Composite. WITI
Outstanding Crafts Achievement for Writing – News
- Carl Deffenbaugh: Composite. WITI
The awards ceremony is Saturday, Nov. 11 in Chicago.