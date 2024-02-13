FOX6 editor Dave Michuda honored with Wisconsin Silver Circle

You have seen his work even if you have never seen him. One of FOX6's own was honored on Sunday, Feb. 11 at the 2024 Wisconsin Silver Circle Honors Presentation.

FOX6 Special Projects Video Editor Dave Michuda was one of six journalists honored with a Silver Circle – which celebrates the careers and accomplishments of its honorees. Michuda works closely with the FOX6 Investigators and Contact 6 teams. But he has also created masterful pieces with many of the station's reporters.

In order to be eligible for a Silver Circle, a journalist must have devoted 25 years or more to the broadcast industry – in front of or behind the camera.

Sunday's Silver Circle presentation was held at Alumni Memorial Union at Marquette University.