FOX6 Coats for Kids collection event at Landmark Credit Union

article

Join FOX6 and Landmark Credit Union for a special drive-thru Coats for Kids collection event on Tuesday, Dec. 2.

Coats for Kids collection event

What we know:

We’ll be at Landmark Credit Union headquarters (555 S. Executive Drive) in Brookfield from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. to accept your donations of new and gently-loved coats. FOX6 Weather Expert Stephanie Barichello will be there too! Drive up, say hello, and make your Coats for Kids donation!

As an added bonus on this Giving Tuesday, the first 200 cars to come through and donate at least two (2) coats will receive a voucher good for a pair of tickets to an upcoming Admirals hockey game, while supplies last!

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Thanks for helping us keep kids warm, one coat at a time!