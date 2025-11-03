Fox Point community honors teen crash victim with purple display

The Brief Neighbors are lighting homes purple to honor 16-year-old Grant Freeze. The Nicolet High School swimmer died in a crash last month in Mequon. A classmate started the purple light tribute to support his family through the holidays.



A Fox Point neighborhood is glowing in purple this holiday season – all for a 16-year-old gone too soon.

Purple lights for Grant

What we know:

Neighbors in Fox Point are trying to make it easier for a family dealing with heartbreak after 16-year-old Grant Freeze died in a car crash last month. A friend asked the community to light their homes purple – Grant’s favorite color – as a simple way for neighbors to show love.

In early October, police say Freeze was driving in Mequon when he crossed over the center line and collided with a dump truck. He was taken off life support after his organs were donated.

The teen was a standout swimmer at Nicolet High School, known for his speed in the pool and his kindness outside the water.

Remembering a teammate

What they're saying:

"He was super passionate about swim," said Caitlin Caulfield, a senior at Nicolet High School and Grant’s teammate. "Just being in the pool and around the area, you can just feel his spirit."

(Courtesy of Ozaukee Aquatics)

The last month hasn’t been easy for anyone who knew him.

"He was such a nice kid and always going for everything he wants," Caulfield said. "The first day back after everything that happened, it was just very quiet."

A tragic loss, a lasting gift

Big picture view:

Caulfield had the idea to show love for Grant in a big way: asking the community to light their homes purple for the holidays.

Neighbors like Kevin McElroy are already on board.

"I can’t imagine as a parent. I just can’t imagine," McElroy said. "We really just wanted to show the Freeze family that we support them, that we’re thinking about Grant."

Turning loss into light

Why you should care:

Caulfield hopes the tribute catches on, giving light to a family going through a dark time.

"It just makes me happy. It’s like I know he’s here with us still," she said.

Caulfield has been handing out fliers and posting on social media, encouraging anyone to participate – whether it’s stringing lights or changing a porch light. The purple will stay up through the holidays.