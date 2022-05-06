Fox Lake drowning: Body recovered, believed to be Beau Krantz

article

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, May 6 that the body of a male was recovered from Fox Lake just before 8 p.m. Thursday.

A news release says the male was turned over to the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office after the recovery was made. While preliminary identification has been made, it will be later released by the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Family members had previously identified the victim as 36-year-old Beau Krantz.

Beau Krantz and Alicia Johnson

Krantz fell into Fox Lake when he and his girlfriend's canoe capsized on Thursday, April 21. Alicia Johnson, Krantz's girlfriend, described on April 23 what happened two days earlier.

"We got out about here, to the middle to the island, and just big huge waves starting coming in and started getting really windy," Johnson said. "I put my oar up, and it just shifted, and we just fell in. We just couldn’t get back out – then the canoe just wouldn’t hold us both."

Johnson said Krantz let go of the canoe so that she could hold on. Neither of them were wearing life jackets, according to the sheriff's office.

Paul Krantz, Beau's dad, told FOX6 News his son went to heaven a hero.

This case remains under investigation by both the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office.