Fox Lake water rescue, search underway; man missing

article

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, with help from other agencies, is at the scene of a water rescue and search on Fox Lake.

A news release says shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting a canoe had capsized. The caller indicated two people were in the water yelling for help near the north shore of Fox Lake.

The first deputies on the scene located one person, a woman, was above the water and rescued. She was taken to a hospital for treatment. A second victim, a man, could not be seen. An active search remains underway for him.

Conditions on the lake are not suitable for canoe or kayak use due to high winds. Neither occupant was wearing a personal floatation device (PFD).

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Assisting the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at the scene are the Fox Lake Police Department, WI Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Conservation Wardens, Fox Lake Fire Department and EMS, Beaver Dam Fire Department and Paramedics, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.