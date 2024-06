"Battleground," a new FOX First Run digital initiative, is set to debut on June 10. It takes a local-first approach to covering the swing states – including Wisconsin – and their electoral votes.

Host S.E. Cupp joins FOX6 WakeUp News with more on how the show plans to look into Wisconsin headed into the 2024 presidential election.

