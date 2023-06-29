Fourth of July weekend; AAA anticipates record number of travelers

If you have any plans to get away this Fourth of July weekend, expect some delays. AAA is anticipating a record number of travelers – in the air and on the road.

"These were always big weekends for travel, but even since the pandemic, there's even more of a pent-up demand," said Nick Jarmusz, AAA Public Affairs Director.

In Wisconsin alone, AAA anticipates nearly 1.2 million people will go on a trip. That is almost 49,000 more than in 2022.

"Those records go back over 20 years," Jarmusz said.

"Leave early, plan ahead, and keep snacks and what not in the car if you are traveling with kids," said Andrea Oren, who is traveling with family.

Oren and her family are road tripping back to Illinois from vacation in Door County.

"Even just listening to the workers around there, basically saying for the upcoming week they have no days off," Oren said.

Andrea Oren

With AAA predicting Friday, June 30 as the busiest travel day, the Oren family is doing its best to avoid delays.

"That’s why we are kind of doing this beforehand, just kind of trying to beat the rush," Oren said.

Aside from the rush on the roads, Jarmusz said the skies will be busy too.

"If you are heading to the airport, expect there to be longer lines, more crowds," Jarmusz said.

Jarmusz's advice – give yourself extra time.

"So, you are not scrambling around trying to figure it out," Jarmusz said.

AAA said for those hitting the road, the best thing you can do to avoid traffic is leave in the morning or after 6 p.m.