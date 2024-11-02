2024 election: Milwaukee early voting lines continue Saturday

article

The Brief In Milwaukee, early voters continued to wait in line to cast in-person absentee ballots on Saturday. Across the state, more than one million people have already done so. The last day to vote early in-person absentee is Sunday. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.



In Wisconsin, more than one million people have already cast their ballot – and the early-voting trend continued in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Sunday is the last day to vote early. And whether casting a ballot then or on Election Day, the Milwaukee Election Commission asks people to be patient.

"You get here on Tuesday and the line is going around the block five times," said voter Carla Jefferson.

"Get it done, get it in early, there is no telling how long the lines are going to look like Election Day," voter Kiara Perry said.

Jefferson told FOX6 News she thought the process would be easier in the city of Milwaukee during early voting on Saturday.

"I thought that I was avoiding a line, but as you see, I have not," she said.

The city election commission said the long lines are tied to high turnout.

"Took about an hour to get in and out, and they were really nice and efficient," said voter Sharie Garcia. "I have only been a citizen since 2020, so this is my second time voting in a presidential election."

"Makes it real worthwhile to stand out here in the cold," said Greg Garcia, Sharie's son, who is voting in a presidential election for the first time.

Based on this year's trends, the Milwaukee Election Commission said it expects more than 100,000 ballots by Election Day. Across the state, more than 1.3 million ballots have already been cast.

"As early voting has become more and more of a thing, more popular I guess, I jumped on that bandwagon," said voter Michelle Shikoski.

2024 Election: Wisconsin Voting Guide, what you need to know

"We can’t just sit on the fence and say, somebody else needs to, we just need to take that step and do it ourselves," Jefferson said.

Five polling places will remain open in Milwaukee on Sunday. Otherwise, prospective voters can still register and vote in person on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Information on times and locations is available on the city's website.

Forward Latino breakfast

National nonprofit group Forward Latino on Saturday held an "Early Voting Breakfast" on the city's south side.

The public was encouraged to discuss the importance of early voting and grab some grub outside El Rey Family Market near 51st and Oklahoma before heading across the street to cast in-person absentee ballots at Serb Hall.

Early voting at Serb Hall on Saturday, Nov. 2.

"Our voice is our vote. You can't complain about how things are going if you don't participate in the system," said Darryl Morin, Forward Latino national president. "What's great about our democracy is everybody's vote counts the same, so we want everyone to come on out, celebrate democracy and vote with us."

The event was hosted in partnership with other community organizations. It ran from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

‘Dialogue Across Difference’

With the Nov. 5 election now three days away, community members from across southeast Wisconsin gathered at Marquette University for "Dialogue Across Difference for a Safe Election Season."

Two facilitators introduced a model for constructive dialogue called "the ABCs." The event aimed to explore different views on "strengthening our democratic republic, including our election processes."

"Dialogue Across Difference for a Safe Election Season"

"Be mindful that after the results are known that they are going to hit people different ways," said Joe Bubman, executive director of Urban Rural Action. "Recognize that the way you feel might not be the way other people feel."

Urban Rural Action organized the free, interactive event with funding from a U.S. Department of Homeland Security grant.