Expand / Collapse search

Fort Atkinson firefighting activities end after 4+ days

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

SKYFOX over 5-alarm Fort Atkinson fire

A fire in Fort Atkinson prompted evacuations, and the fight drained the city's water system, officials said.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. - Firefighting activities in Fort Atkinson, where a fire reached five-alarm status and prompted evacuations earlier in the week, concluded Saturday, Aug. 14 after more than four days.

The fire broke out at an industrial building near North Main Street and Oak Street on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 10. After about three hours fighting the fire that day, a water shortage led Fort Atkinson Fire Chief Daryl Rausch to decide the flames would need to burn out on their own.

The Fort Atkinson Fire Department on Saturday afternoon, Aug. 14 made the announcement that firefighting activities had concluded. The Environmental Protection Agency will continue to monitor air conditions for at least 24 hours and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will continue to monitor water and run-off for an undetermined amount of time.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Rausch said the structure that caught fire primarily housed military tires and some chemicals. It was determined to be a total loss. There were "minor injuries to a couple of firefighters due to the heat," according to officials. All workers known to be in the building when it caught fire were accounted for. There were no dogs at the nearby Kennel Club. 

About 50 people were evacuated from their homes due to the fire. Evacuees were able to return to their homes by around 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to officials. 

Nearly 150 firefighters descended on Fort Atkinson the day of the fire, coming from several area counties to assist in the effort.

5-alarm Fort Atkinson fire prompts evacuations
slideshow

5-alarm Fort Atkinson fire prompts evacuations

Fort Atkinson residents were asked to evacuate after a five-alarm fire near North Main Street and Oak Street.

Dodge County crash: 5 injured, 2 flown to hospital including child
slideshow

Dodge County crash: 5 injured, 2 flown to hospital including child

Three people were seriously injured – including a child – in a Dodge County crash on Friday, Aug. 13.

Wisconsin National Guard assists wildfire fight
slideshow

Wisconsin National Guard assists wildfire fight

Three Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters and 23 soldiers will assist California and Washington as the states battle wildfires.